Tiger Woods Sinks A Long Putt That Will Likely Propel Him Back To The Top Of The World Rankings

Just moments after Ricky Fowler sank a long putt on the 12th hole to pull within two shots of the lead in the final round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, Tiger Woods answered with his own long clutch putt.



The putt pushed Tiger’s lead back to three with just six holes remaining. And more importantly, if Tiger holds on to win the tournament, he will become the world’s top-ranked golfer for the first time since 2010.

Here’s the putt (via The Golf Channel)…

