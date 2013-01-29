Tiger Woods Sends Message With Dominating Win

Tiger Woods still needs to prove that he can dominate at the majors, but for one weekend at the Farmers Insurance Open, we got a glimpse at the old Tiger Woods. The snarly Tiger Woods. The arrogant Tiger Woods. The dominating Tiger Woods.



Tiger finished 14-under, to win the tournament by four strokes. It was his seventh win at the Farmers Insurance Open and 75th PGA Tour win of his career, moving within seven wins of Sam Snead’s all-time record.

Here’s the final stroke of the tournament (via CBS Sports)…

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

