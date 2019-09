Tiger Woods bogeyed three of the first four holes and was quickly falling off the pace. But after a rain delay, Woods sank a 50-foot birdie putt to get back to 1-over par, four strokes behind the leaders.



Not only was the putt a bomb from long distance, but Woods also had to manage 6-7 feet of break in the putt.

Here’s the video…

Please enable Javascript to watch this video



