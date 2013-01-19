Tiger Woods Misses Cut After A Fan Convinced Officials To Give Tiger A Penalty

In the second round of the Abu Dhabi HSBC Golf Championship, Tiger Woods appeared to finish the round at 1-over par, good enough to just make the cut. But after a spectator informed officials of an infraction by Woods, he was assessed a 2-stroke penalty, which dropped him below the cut-line and out of the tournament.



The incident occurred on the fifth hole when Tiger missed the fairway with his tee shot. Woods believed his ball was embedded which would have allowed for a free drop. He even called over his playing partner, Martin Kaymer, who agreed the ball was embedded.

However, the area was determined to be a “sandy area” in which players are not permitted relief. According to the Golf Channel, tournament officials were informed of the violation by a spectator. Here’s the video (via the Golf Channel). You can see a frustrated Tiger discuss the penalty at the 0:45 mark…

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

