Tiger Woods Blew His Shot At Winning The British Open With This Ill-Advised Bunker Shot

Tiger Woods was still within striking distance early on in today’s fourth round of the British Open, just four strokes behind the leader, Adam Scott.



But on the par-4 sixth hole, Tiger needed two shots to get out of a green-side bunker, and even appeared to injure his knee on one of the shots. And then, to add insult to injury, Woods three-putted for a triple bogey to fall seven strokes back.

Woods did birdie the next hole and is now five shots back, but it may be too little, too late.

Here is video of Woods on the sixth hole…





