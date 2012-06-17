Tiger Woods Collides With Cameraman Possibly Injuring His Hand

Tiger Woods shot a disappointing 5-over today and is now five shots behind leader Graeme McDowell. But that might not have hurt his chances at winning the U.S. Open as much walking off the final hole.



After completing his round, Tiger was heading towards the clubhouse when he did not see a cameraman stooped over and Tiger’s hand appeared to collide with the camera. Tiger repeatedly shook his hand as he was walking up the stairs.

Afterwards, Tiger was asked about the injury in which he responded with a very terse “it’s fine.” But Tiger is never the most open player either. So we will have to wait and see if it affects his play on Sunday.

Here’s the video (via NBC Sports)…





Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.