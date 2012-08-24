Tiger Woods And Rory McIlroy Flame Their Rivalry With Some 'Trash-Talking'

Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy are paired together today in the first round of The Barclays, the first leg of the FedEx Cup. But it was the Ryder Cup that got the juices of both players flowing during the introductory press conferences.



With Tiger standing in the back of the room waiting to go next, Rory interrupted a question by declaring that he would love to go head-to-head with Tiger during the Ryder Cup and “kick his arse.” He was joking. But that didn’t stop a reporter from asking Tiger about the comment. And Tiger made it clear that nobody was going to do that at Medinah Country Club, a course where Tiger has twice won the PGA Championship.

Here’s the video via PGATour.com. The barbs start at the 0:47 mark…



