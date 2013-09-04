Tiger Woods And His Daughter Wore Matching Outfits During The Deutsche Bank Championship

PGA Tour Tiger Woods and his daughter, Samantha

Tiger Woods struggled at the Deutsche Bank Championship, finishing 4-under, 22 strokes behind the winner, Henrik Stenson. But he did provide one notable highlight as he and his daughter, Samantha, wore matching outfits.

This isn’t the first time Tiger’s daughter has worn red during a final round. Samantha was still a baby when she wore red and white during the playoff round of the 2008 U.S. Open, the last win by Woods at a major.

Here is Samantha following Woods on Monday (via Yahoo! Sports)…

Getty Images Tiger Woods and his daughter, Samantha

And here is dad and daughter at the 2008 U.S. Open…

