Tiger Woods And His Daughter Wore Matching Outfits During The Deutsche Bank Championship

PGA TourTiger Woods and his daughter, Samantha
Tiger Woods struggled at the Deutsche Bank Championship, finishing 4-under, 22 strokes behind the winner, Henrik Stenson. But he did provide one notable highlight as he and his daughter, Samantha, wore matching outfits.
This isn’t the first time Tiger’s daughter has worn red during a final round. Samantha was still a baby when she wore red and white during the playoff round of the 2008 U.S. Open, the last win by Woods at a major.
Here is Samantha following Woods on Monday (via Yahoo! Sports)…
And here is dad and daughter at the 2008 U.S. Open…
Getty ImagesTiger Woods and his daughter, Samantha
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.