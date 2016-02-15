VIDEO: Thousands and thousands of sharks surround swimmers off Florida

Migrating sharks have gathered in their thousands off Palm Beach County’s coastline in Florida.

Florida Atlantic University biological sciences professor Dr Stephen Kajiura posted this video on Facebook after documenting the migration of blacktip sharks on Friday:

“You could throw a pebble and literally strike a shark,” he told CBS12.

Although he has studied the migration for several years, Kajiura was still amazed at the sheer number of sharks.

The FAU team also caught this great snap of a paddleboarder about to get a much closer view of the gathering:

Lucky paddle boarder (lower left) about to encounter hundreds of sharks. #shark #blacktip #sharkmigration @colganfoundation A photo posted by Sharkmigration (@sharkmigration) on Feb 12, 2016 at 1:15pm PST

According to the the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, blacktip sharks are believed to be responsible for most of Florida’s recorded attacks, but none have been fatal.

Kajiura said given the huge numbers of sharks, the incidence of bites could be considered relatively low.

He and his team spent Saturday tagging the sharks and will continue to monitor their progress towards warmer waters.

Successfully tagged 5 blacktip sharks with acoustic transmitters this morning. Great conditions – water was calm, flat, clear, and loaded with sharks. Posted by FAU Shark Migration on Saturday, 13 February 2016

