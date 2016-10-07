24-year-old Ryder Cup star Thomas Pieters drove the green on a 407-yard hole

Thomas Pieters was one of the few bright spots for Team Europe at the Ryder Cup, going an impressive 4-1 in his first time playing the event.

At just 24 years old, Pieters is, by all accounts, one of the sports rising stars. He’s also one of the biggest hitters on tour, up there with the likes of Dustin Johnson and Rory McIlroy.

On Thursday at the Alfred Dunhill Championship, Pieters showed off his distance from the tee, smashing a drive that hit the green on a 407-yard par 4. Yes, the ball did roll 1oo yards, but it didn’t hit a sprinkler hear or cart path or anything to help careen it along.

Take a look:

Huge. @Thomas_Pieters just drove the 407 yard 7th hole. ???????????? https://t.co/E9sppfqTpi

— The European Tour (@EuropeanTour) October 6, 2016

The group in front of him hadn’t even finished up on the green when Pieters’ ball comes out of nowhere and onto the green. He went on to two-putt for birdie.

Again: not bad for 24.

