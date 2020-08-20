Reds broadcaster caught using anti-gay slur called a home run in the middle of his apology and then was booted off air

Joe Robbins/Getty Images Midway through his apology, Thom Brennaman was forced to turn his attention back to the game and call Nick Castellanos home run for the broadcast.

Longtime Cincinnati Reds announcer Thom Brennaman was caught describing something as “one of the f– capitals of the world” during a live broadcast Wednesday night.

After a clip of the incident gained attention on social media, Brennaman began to issue an apology on air.

Midway through, he was forced to turn his attention back to the game and make a lacklustre call as Reds outfielder Nick Castellanos blasted a home run into left field.

Brennaman was pulled off the air shortly thereafter.

A longtime Cincinnati Reds broadcaster was caught using a homophobic slur on live television Wednesday night.

After a clip of Thom Brennaman began circulating on social media, the announcer – who was still calling the Reds’ nightcap against the Kansas City Royals – began apologizing for describing something as “one of the f– capitals of the world.” But midway through explaining that he is a “man of faith,” Brennaman was forced to turn his attention back to the game and make a lacklustre call for the game as Reds outfielder Nick Castellanos blasted a home run into left field.

David Kohl-USA TODAY Sports Thom Brennaman.

“From the bottom of my heart, I am so very, very sorry,” Brennaman began. “I pride myself and think of myself as a man of faith – as there’s a drive into deep left field by Castellanos. It will be a home run. And so that will make it a 4-0 ballgame.”

He picked up his apology from there, acknowledging that “I don’t know if I’m going to be putting on this headset again.”

“I don’t know if it’s gonna be for the Reds. I don’t know if it’s gonna be from my bosses at FOX,” Brennaman said. “I want to apologise to the people who sign my paycheck. For the Reds, for FOX Sports Ohio, for the people I work with, for anybody that I’ve offended here tonight, I can’t begin to tell you how deeply sorry I am. That is not who I am and it never has been.”

“And I’d like to think maybe I could have some people that could back that up,” he added. “I am very, very sorry and I beg for your forgiveness.”

Commentator Jim Day took over the broadcast from there. It remains to be seen what long-term repercussions Brennaman may face.

BREAKING: Thom Brennaman responds to apparent homophobic slur live on air. Jim Day is now broadcasting. @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/n3L0wZ2BWd — Trevor Peters (@TrevorPetersTV) August 20, 2020

The Reds franchise has yet to publicly address the incident.

