This Punt May Go Down As The Most Embarrassing Play Of The Week

Twelve-yard punts are never good. But when the punter is player that ends up downing a punt, well, that’s just embarrassing.



The Iowa Hawkeyes set up to punt from their own 49-yard line. The punt itself was not good, travelling just 25 yards in the air. But then it took a horrific bounce, kicking back past the entire punt team except the punter, who was the only player left to down the ball at the 40-yard line. That’s an 11-yard punt, and it could have been worse if the punter wasn’t there…

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

