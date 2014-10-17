VIDEO: This On-Field Brawl Between Two Argentinian Soccer Teams Gets 12 People Sent Off

A massive brawl between to soccer teams in Argentina has resulted in 12 players being red carded, riot police called in and the match called off.

Watch as a defender from the home team (green) is sent off for a foul on the opposition.

Despite protesting, he is sent off. But not for long.

He runs back onto the field to square up his opponent and that’s when things get heated.

Players, substitutes and officials break into a free-for-all, flying kicks and punching each other, until the home side is escorted off the field by riot police.

Here’s the fight. Watch from the 50 second mark.

