This Nasty Cut On Blake Griffin's Face Sums Up The Spurs Sweep Of The Clippers

The San Antonio Spurs went for the knockout punch in game four of their series with the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday. But who knew that they would take it so literally.



In the second quarter, Blake Griffin and Manu Ginobli went for a loose ball and the two collided with Griffin immediately dropping to the court clutching his face. Replays showed that Ginobli’s elbow caught Griffin in the face and may have forced Griffin’s teeth through his lip.

Yeah. It is as nasty as it sounds.

The Spurs went on to complete the sweep and will now face the winner of the Oklahoma City Thunder and Los Angeles Lakers. The Thunder lead that series 3-1.

Here’s the knockout blow….





