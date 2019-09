This weekend we saw the best and worst that American soccer has to offer.



On Saturday the US men’s national team lost a Gold Cup group-stage match for the first time ever, falling to Panama 2-1.

But on the club level, Vancouver’s Eric Hassli cracked in this absurd no-look goal in a 2-2 draw against Seattle. Who says MLS isn’t world class?

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.