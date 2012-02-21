UCONN Saved Its Season With This 30-Foot Buzzer Beater In Overtime

UConn, the defending national champions, is very much on the NCAA tournament bubble, having entered the evening at just 16-10 overall and 6-8 in the Big East. So a loss tonight against Villanova might have killed any hopes UConn had of defending their crown.



But with the score tied in overtime, Shabazz Napier took an inbounds pass with five seconds remaining, and just after crossing mid-court, pulled up for a 30-foot 3-pointer with less than a second remaining.

Here’s the video…



