This Is Why Bubba Watson Is America's New favourite Golfer

Bubba Watson is at it again. Just like the time he wandered onto the set at CNBC, Watson snuck up behind an unsuspecting Golf Channel commentator at The Barclays this weekend, and put on a show for the audience at home.



Watson is never going to win as many majors as Tiger Woods. But Bubba has one thing Tiger has never had, a personality. And in a sport with very few colourful personas, and in the social media age we now live, fans are flocking to a guy that will videobomb reporters and be a founding member of golf’s first boy band…

Here’s the video (via Devil Ball Golf)…

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

