This Is Exactly The Type Of Dirty Play The NFL Desperately Wants To Get Rid Of

On the surface, this clip of Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie flying through the air and missing Robert Griffin III is amusing because he completely whiffs on the hit. But Rodgers-Cromartie hit the trifecta of NFL no-nos with this play. He: a) launched himself; b) targeted an opponent’s head; and c) was aiming at a quarterback.



This is absolutely the dirtiest of dirty hits, and the one play above all others that the NFL wants gone from the game forever. And the only reason this isn’t the biggest story in the NFL right now is because he missed.

While Rodgers-Cromartie is lucky and will avoid a suspension. It will be interesting to see if he is fined by the NFL based on intent alone…

