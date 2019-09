Han Yue of China has just made the tighest parallel park in history by slipping into a car spot, leaving just eight centimetres of gap either side of his car.

Yue broke the Guinness World Record using the MINI 3 Door Hatch during the China Drift Championship held in Chongqing, China yesterday.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.