VIDEO: This Footage Shot By A Drone Shows The Enormous Extent Of The Hong Kong Protests

The footage shot over the streets of Hong Kong’s financial district depicts the extent of the pro-democracy protests. The student-led protests began five days ago following news that Beijing wasn’t going to allow open nominations for candidates in the 2017 elections.

It’s the first time the special economic zone’s chief executive will be chosen by voters, but the National People’s Congress’ Standing Committee will sign off on the candidates, who are expected to be loyal to the ruling Communist Party, with committee’s deputy-general secretary, Li Fei, declaring that open nominations would lead to a “chaotic society”.

The mass of people seen in the video are slowly advancing toward government headquarters.

Following the use of tear gas by authorities, the protests escalated from a relatively peaceful outing.

Check out the 4-minute drone video below.

