VIDEO: This footage shot with a GoPro and a drone shows Antarctica in a stunning light

A shot across the icy cold water to the sailing vessel. Image: YouTube Screenshot

Antarctica remains one of the final frontiers for adventure and explorative travel.

But what’s the best way to see it without physically going there?

Swedish filmmaker Kalle Ljung shot this incredible footage during a 20-day trip to Antarctica from December 2014 to January 2015.

Using a drone and a GoPro camera, Ljung was able to capture the immense magnitude, grandeur and natural wonders of this frozen southern landscape.

Here’s how he describes the voyage:

We started from Ushuaia in Argentina and went to Port Williams in Chile, rounded Cape Horn and crossed the Drake Passage towards the Melchior Islands in Antarctica. We spent 16 days in the Antarctic and got to experience the most amazing scenery and wildlife before we returned back to Ushuaia.

The film features monstrous glaciers, the crew’s sailing vessel and a playful pod of whales.

Check out this visually stunning video below.

