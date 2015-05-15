VIDEO: This DIY combination lock-breaker is a great moment in 3D printing

Picture: Samy Kamkar/YouTube

Hacker and security expert Samy Kamkar has combined a lot of genius and a little bit of danger to create a frighteningly simple way to crack combination locks.

Kamkar is one of the most high-profile hackers around. In 2005, he owned the record for the fastest-spreading virus when the Samy worm all but took over MySpace.

When he was allowed to use a computer again, he got busy on the world conference circuit and showed Parrot drones could be hacked and exposed how Apple, Google and Microsoft collected user GPS data. He also created the “undeletable” Evercookie, which Edward Snowden claimed was used by the NSA to track Tor users.

A couple of weeks ago, Kamkar demonstrated a way to open a Master combo lock manually in eight tries or less. In the introduction to that video, he promised to soon reveal how to build a robotic device to do it for you.

And here it is on Kamkar’s site, samy.pl – “a motorized, battery powered, 3D printed, Arduino-based combination lock cracking device”. You’ll find all the pieces you’ll need and the software is supplied by Kamkar at GitHub.

But first, watch as it goes to work:

