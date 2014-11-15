VIDEO: This 'Chinese Disneyland' Planned For The Central Coast Is Expected To Boost NSW Tourism From China

Bruce Zhong, a former Sydney journalist, wants to build a $500 million Chinese cultural theme park on 15 hectares of industrial land on the central coast, 100 kilometres north of Sydney.

The development, which has been lodged with Wyong Shire council under the title of “Chappypie China Time”, plans to integrate “culture and happiness, nature and spirit”, according to Zhong.

The council approved the sale of the land in Warnervale back in 2012, agreeing to sell to Australia Chinese Theme Park Pty Ltd for $10 million.

The Sydney Morning Herald reports that so far the development has attracted $30 million in funding from the company’s Chinese-Australian directors and those keen to invest for immigration purposes.

According to Wyong council first stage of the park is expected to open in 2016.

On its website the council cites the NSW state government’s Chinese Tourism Strategy, in which is the state plans to ensure “that NSW keeps pace with the rapid expansion of geographic source markets within China and the changing travel preferences of maturing.”

The reports forecasts if it is successful in protecting its market share, the value of Chinese

inbound tourism to NSW will almost double.

“By 2020 China will be NSW’s largest international market in terms of visitor arrivals, visitor nights and expenditure; it will contribute more than $2.1 billion in expenditure annually to the NSW Visitor Economy; and be directly responsible for 13,900 jobs,” the report reads.

Here’s the proposed development plans for the Chinese-themed adventure park.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.