VIDEO: This Boxer Has Been Banned For Life After Brutally Attacking The Referee

Croatian boxer Vido Loncar has been banned from boxing for life after he brutally attacked a referee when he found out he had lost the European youth championship in Zagreb.

Polish referee Magej Dziurgot was hospitalised after Loncar punched him several times in the head and body before he was dragged from the ring by his ankles – still swinging punches.

The national boxing federation handed out the life suspension for a “brutal attack on an official” and has apologised to the World Boxing Organisation, the European Boxing Organisation and other relevant boxing bodies for the “damage Loncar caused by his act”.

Here is the video.

