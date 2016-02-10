VIDEO: This Australian grandma just schooled a group of teens in 'beer pong'

She may be half a century older than her students, but this Australian grandma just schooled a group of teenagers in the classic drinking game beer pong.

The rules are simple: a triangle of beer-filled cups is placed at each end of a table. Each side takes turns to try to bounce a ping pong ball into a cup. If successful, the other team has to drink the contents of the cup and remove it from the table. The team with the most cups left at the end of the game wins.

In an epic final, surrounded by dozens of excited adolescents, it was down to “Nan” to sink the last remaining cup.

When the ping pong ball lands in a perfect shot the kids around her go completely wild.

Lexii Richens, who posted a video of the shot on Facebook on Sunday said, “Nan is the beer pong queen.”

Here’s a look at the winning play.

And from another angle.

Go Nan.

