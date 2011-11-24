VIDEO: This Amazing Spray Makes Any Gadget Waterproof

Photo: YouTube

If there’s one thing that your electronic devices should never be introduced to, it’s water.The two just don’t go well together, and once they meet, there’s nothing you can do to prevent the destruction that will almost always ensue.



If you’re anything like me, you will have lost a number of beloved gadgets to liquid damage over the years, but this amazing superhydrophobic spray could eliminate that risk forever. Once applied to your gadgets, Never Wet spray forms a waterproof coating that prevents liquid from penetrating your device.

And it won’t just protect you from the odd droplet of rain — even when submerged in water, your device will stay completely dry. The best thing about Never Wet is that you don’t even know it’s there. Once it’s applied, you cannot see or smell it, and it lasts for months on end.

Never Wet was developed by Ross Nanotechnology, and according to the company, it’s only one year away from hitting the market. It won’t just protect your devices from water, either; it’ll also protect them from ice damage, corrosion, and it will make them less prone to attracting harmful bacteria.

As you can see in the video above, the products coated in Never Wet — which included a circuit board, a calculator, and even an iPhone 3G — showed no signs of failure when being completely submerged in water. Even Hershey’s chocolate syrup rolls right off!

I have to say, Never Wet does seem a little too good to be true to me, but the company promises it works as shown in the video, and we have no reason to believe the clip is a hoax.

What do you think? Is Never Wet not the most amazing protection ever created for our gadgets?

