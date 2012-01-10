WATCH: Thierry Henry Scores In First Match Back With Arsenal

It has been almost five years since Thierry Henry donned the colours of Arsenal. But maybe the only thing that has changed is his new beard, as it only took him eight minutes for him to score a goal.



Henry didn’t start but came on in the 69th minute as a sub. And in the 78th minute, he took a through-ball and curled it around the keeper, breaking the 0-0 tie in their FA Cup match with Leeds United.

It was Henry’s 227th career goal for Arsenal. And if there is any doubt that Henry is thrilled to be back in England, just watch how emphatic his celebration is.

Here is the video with a special cameo by David Beckham…



