Thierry Henry found the fountain of youth tonight for the New York Red Bulls, scoring two goals. But it was the second goal that has the MLS world buzzing.



With the Red Bulls protecting a 1-0 lead late over the Montreal Impact, Henry scored on a bicycle kick after a deflected corner. Here’s the video (via MLS)…



