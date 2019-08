Ever wanted to relive your old gaming days but can’t find that copy of “Grand Theft Auto 2”?

Well, these Russian filmmakers decided to use their drone-flying skills to recreate memorable scenes from the classic open world action-adventure video game.

The results are fantastic. Check out the video:

