VIDEO: These guys filmed the SpaceX launch from a light aircraft

That’s the business. Picture: YouTube/Amir Blachman

Rocket launches are spectacular enough from any angle, but three guys flying their own light aircraft near Vandenberg Air Force Base in California got the ultimate front row seats.

Starburst Accelerator founder Van Espahbodi, Ben Marcus and Amir Blachman all caught their own footage of the launch of the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket on Saturday.

We’ll share Blachman’s version, because it’s got the incredible noise of the thing firing up and away:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

For the record, the trio were flying at 2500 metres, and, according to Mashable, outside of the no-fly zone.

Check out Espahbodi’s take here.

