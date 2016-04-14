VIDEO: These brothers tricked their sister into thinking there was a zombie apocalypse

There’s been numerous videos of people doing hilarious things while waiting for anaesthetic to wear off after having medical procedures.

Think way back to “David after the dentist”.

Well, now two brothers from Virginia, in the US, have taken it to a new level by convincing their sister that the world has been taken over by zombies while she was getting her wisdom teeth pulled out.

To make the situation seem real, the brothers plan a recording to be read out over the radio, and their mum to call them urging them to get home as soon as possible.

What happens next, and how Millicent reacts will be the funniest thing you watch all day.

Here’s the play-by-play.

All drugged up Millicent first hears about the zombie apocalypse on the radio.

Panicked, she starts to abuse her brother for not driving fast enough.

Mum’s on the phone. This is where it all starts to get too real for Millicent.

It’s a battle of the mind, ‘zombies?’

She gets angry at her brother for packing a garden hoe instead of grabbing the guns.

She doesn’t understand why her brother won’t give her weapons to protect herself.

When asked to choose between the cat or the dog it’s an easy decision for Millicent. ‘The dog is the worst. He’s already dying’.

They decide they’ll go to Mexico, so her brother asks how good her school Spanish is.

After driving around for about five minutes, the brothers put her out of her misery.

Millicent’s brother Cabot uploaded the video to YouTube.

“Last week after our little sister’s wisdom teeth surgery, we convinced her that a zombie outbreak had hit our city,” he wrote. “Her reaction was priceless.”

See it in full here.

