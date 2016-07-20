VIDEO: These are the most disgusting cupcakes ever

Photo: Dr Sandra Lee aka drpimplepopper/ Facebook.

Everyone love cupcakes. But these ones might just put you off them.

A dermatologist in California has shared a video on Facebook of a batch of cupcakes which resemble pimples.

In the video Dr Sandra Lee, also known as Dr Pimple Popper, squeezes the top of one of the cupcakes, which then produces very realistic-looking puss.

Warning: this is not for the squeamish.

The video has viewed 5.8million times since it was shared on July 15.

