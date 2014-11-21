VIDEO: There's A Massive Fire Burning In Sydney's South-West, Multiple Factories Are Alight

Firefighters are fighting a massive multiple factory blaze in Lansvale, in Sydney’s south-west.

At least 12 fire crews and 100 firefighters at the scene where black smoke has blanketed the area. The buildings are believed to be plastics factories, which are fueling the fire.

The footage of the blaze has been captured by the NSW RFS AirView helicopter.

Here are some of the photos flooding Twitter.

Firefighters are battling to contain a large fire in a factory containing pallets &plastics in Day Street, Lansvale. pic.twitter.com/5bbyuko70E — Rita Rizk (@rritarizk) November 21, 2014

LANSVALE UPDATE | @ 70 #FRNSW f/fighters on scene. Timber pallets, scaffolding, structures alight. Pics supplied. pic.twitter.com/hZFxaI7mdq — Fire & Rescue NSW (@FRNSW) November 21, 2014

LANSVALE | Media advised to head to the corner of Willis & Day St. There are now more than 100 f/fighters on scene pic.twitter.com/zQBSjKvkT6 — Fire & Rescue NSW (@FRNSW) November 21, 2014

The smoke over SW Sydney isn't from a bush fire. It's from a factory fire at Lansvale. #FRNSW crews on scene. pic.twitter.com/NlUr7tGzSA — NSW RFS (@NSWRFS) November 21, 2014

