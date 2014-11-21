VIDEO: There's A Massive Fire Burning In Sydney's South-West, Multiple Factories Are Alight

Sarah Kimmorley

Firefighters are fighting a massive multiple factory blaze in Lansvale, in Sydney’s south-west.

At least 12 fire crews and 100 firefighters at the scene where black smoke has blanketed the area. The buildings are believed to be plastics factories, which are fueling the fire.

The footage of the blaze has been captured by the NSW RFS AirView helicopter.

Here are some of the photos flooding Twitter.

