The Washington Wizards Found Yet Another Horrific Way To Lose A Game

Last night the Washington Wizards were down 85-83 and had the ball with 9.5 seconds remaining. John Wall took the inbounds pass, and one would think that 9.5 seconds would be plenty of time to find a good shot and take it. The only question should be does the ball goes in or not.



Well, Wall did get a shot. And he did make it. Only he didn’t shoot the ball until after the buzzer. That’s right, not a single shot in the final 9.5 seconds. Seems like a fitting end for a team that is 11-35 this year.

Here’s the video…



Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.