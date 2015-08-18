VIDEO: The terrifying moment the bomb went off in Bangkok

Pictures and video have been flowing through all night on social media of last night’s terrorist attack on a popular tourist site in Bangkok.

At least 18 people have been killed and more than 120 wounded. The attack was carried out by one or more accomplices on motorbikes, using pipe bombs.

Among the reports is one of Australian rock legend Jimmy Barnes narrowly avoiding the blast after he decided to take his family via a walkway over the site of the attack just seconds before it hit.

It may not be the same walkway, but here’s a video from one overpass of the moment the bomb, or bombs, exploded.

*Warning: the following video may be distressing for some viewers.

