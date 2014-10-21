VIDEO: The Terrifying Moment A Truck Rolled In A Sydney Suburb, Crossed a Median Strip And Wiped Out 8 Cars

Photo Verity Paton.

Careering through an intersection at Dee Why on Sydney’s Northern Beaches, a truck lost control, overturned and smashed into a number of cars early today.

The accident caused traffic chaos from just after 6am with commuters diverted up the Wakehurst Parkway and Mona Vale road.

Footage of the terrifying moment when the truck, which was travelling down the hill of Warringah Road, hit the median strip and crossed to the wrong side of the intersection, colliding with 8 cars which were waiting at the traffic lights on Pittwater Road, was captured on CCTV footage.

Here’s the video.

The truck which was transporting food, trapped a man and a woman inside their vehicle for more than an hour before emergency services could free them.

One woman has been flown to hospital in a serious condition.

Police said four other men were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Photos of the horrifying scene are here.

