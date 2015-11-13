VIDEO: The right temperature to serve red and white wines

South Australian family winery Taylors Wines now has a temperature guage on its wines. Photo: Dominic Loneragan.

Around 8 out of 10 Australians drink their red wines too warm, simply because they’re serving them at room temperature.

The problem is that Australia’s simply too warm at around 22˚C-24˚C and industry experts say that temperature robs the wine of finesse and flavour. The original idea of serving wines at room temp came from medieval Europe where it was a much much cooler 14˚C-16˚C. The ideal temp is 16˚C-18˚C

And while our reds are too hot, the white are too cold, with South Australian winemakers Taylors finding 77% of Aussies are pulling their glass of chardy straight from the fridge, and 21% from the freezer. Too cold and the flavours and aromas of a wine are masked – something beer drinkers should note next time they see a pub offering the “coldest beer in town”, although if it’s bad beer, the colder the better.

For a white, the sweet spot is 8˚C-10˚C and fridges are generally around 2˚C-6˚C.

The too hot/too cold dilemma has led Taylors to turn to tech, creating a special sensor on its bottles that tells you if you’re serving the wine at the right temperature.

Managing director Mitchell Taylor says the sensor uses thermo-chromatic ink technology that changes colour depending on the temperature of the wine, turning green when a white or sparkling wine is just right to pour, or fuchsia for red wines.

“Wine lovers are really missing out on an opportunity to experience and appreciate wine better if they don’t understand the different temperatures certain varietals should be served at,” Taylor said.

As a tip, he says getting a white wine from the fridge 30 minutes before you crack into it gives it a chance to warm up, which enhances the aroma and flavour.

Conversely, a stint in the fridge before you serve the reds works too.

Taylors have made this video explaining it all.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.