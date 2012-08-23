The Oakland A's Turned The Most Boring Triple-Play In Baseball

In the fifth inning of a 1-1 game, the Minnesota Twins were threatening to take the lead with two runners on base and no outs. But then a bouncing groundball to third base became the third triple-play this season, and the 690th triple-play in Major League Baseball history.



And while triple-plays are fairly rare, this type is not. This was the 80th around-the-horn, 5-4-3 (third baseman to second baseman to first baseman) triple-play in baseball history. That is 11.6% of all triple-plays (data via SABR.org).

Here’s the play…

Your browser does not support iframes.

