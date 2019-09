Thanksgiving means turkeys, families, and lots of football. Unfortunately, sometimes two or more of those things conflict. The NOC feels our pain with their take on Turkey Day football set to Hall of Fame’s “The Script” (featuring Will.I.Am)…



