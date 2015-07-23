VIDEO: The new Hyundai Tucson now has your iPhone embedded in the dash

Siri, no back seat driving, OK?

If you get pinged by the cops for using your iPhone in the new Hyundai Tucson, you’re just not doing it right.

The latest iteration of the mid-size SUV, is slightly longer and wider than its predecessor, but the killer part is the multimedia systems in the Tucson Active and new ActiveX model support Apple CarPlay from September, with Android Auto support to follow from early 2016.

It has a 7” touchscreen that’s also voice activated, which means you can use Siri for everything from reading text messages and dictating replies to finding the nearest restaurant via maps and asking Siri to pull up the song you want to listen too.

Best of all, Apple CarPlay will feature in the entry level cars at just under $30,000, making it an affordable luxury. Hyundai spent the last year working on the tech to embed Apple iPhones in the car with help from Melbourne audio tech company Cartronichs.

For more details on the Hyundai Tucson, visit the Hyundai website.

Now watch Business Insider put CarPlay through its paces.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.