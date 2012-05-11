The Most Bizarre Horse Race Of The Week Wasn't In Kentucky

Earlier this week, two men in County Cork, Ireland took their horses for a harness race on a major road between the towns of Cork and Mallow (full disclosure: I am named after County Cork, just in case you guys were to note the irony in this story).



The video below lasts for six minutes, and shows the two men weaving in and out of traffic as cops try to pull them over.

It is unclear what led to this bizarre “race.” But according to the Irish Examiner, both men are now facing charges for their actions.

Here’s the video…



