VIDEO: The moment SpaceX's Falcon rocket exploded

Peter Farquhar

Earlier this morning, SpaceX attempted to land the first stage of its two-stage rocket for a second time in a row, but failed.

“It looks like we came in on target as we planned, but slightly harder landing [than desired]. One of the landing legs may have broken on touch down,” a SpaceX spokesperson announced.

“Unfortunately we are not standing upright on a drone ship.”

Seconds before the rocket was to reach the platform, the camera on the drone ship froze, which meant footage of the landing didn’t go out – until now.

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has just released footage of the moment the Falcon rocket toppled over and exploded via his Instagram account:

Musk earlier tweeted out a picture of the wreckage, showing he was still able to smile at the unfortunate result:

