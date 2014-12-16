VIDEO: The Moment Police Stormed The Cafe In The Sydney Siege

A hostage runs from the cafe during the Sydney siege.

The sixteen-hour siege at a cafe in central Sydney ended shortly after 2am local time when police stormed the building in a hail of gunfire.

Two people have been reported killed – one hostage, and the hostage-taker. The latest details are here, but here’s the raw video of the police going in.

MORE COVERAGE

PHOTOS: A dramatic end to the Sydney cafe siege

CRITICAL INVESTIGATION: Police launch probe after confirming three killed in Sydney siege

HOSTAGE TAKER: Man Monis was a ‘spiritual healer’ with a long rap sheet

HOW IT HAPPENED: Police entered when they heard gunshots inside the cafe

REACTION: The front pages of newspapers around the world this morning

BUSINESS AS USUAL: Sydney is open for business following the tragic event

SYDNEY TRANSPORT: What you need to know to head to the CBD today

PRIME MINISTER: There Are ‘Lessons To Be Learned’ From The Sydney Siege

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.