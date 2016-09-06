VIDEO: The moment giant Carnival cruise ship Vista destroys an Italian marina

Picture: LiveLeak

The giant Carnival cruise ship Vista departed a small marina in Italy on Sunday, August 28, but didn’t notice the chaos left behind in its wake.

The Vista was leaving Messina, in Sicily. At more than 130,000 tonnes, the $1 billion liner is Carnival’s biggest ship. It launched on May 1 this year and is on its debut season around the Mediterranean.

Italian news site Ansa claims the 320m ship pulled its leaving manouevres too close to the Marina del Nettuno:

A pier was destroyed and several boats went under:

Port authorities have since opened an investigation into the incident. Here’s their statement on the initial damage estimate:

“The cruise ship caused damages at two piers, one beyond repair, a number of ancillary facilities (such as anchor lines of the boats) damaged, a pilot of the mooring sunk and another dozen small boats in poor condition. The estimated amounts of damages are over 250,000 EUR.”

Watch all the chaos unfold here:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

NOW READ: What it’s like on ‘Ovation of the Seas’, Royal Caribbean’s new $1 billion cruise ship

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.