VIDEO: The latest on the one-armed robot that can lay 1,000 bricks an hour

Animation. Supplied

Fastbrick Robotics has just released a new animation video of the Hadrian X, Australia’s next generation one-armed brick laying robot.

The video features a simulation of the Hadrian X commercial prototype which acts like a giant 3D printer to build a house.

The Hadrian X is being built to do in an hour what would take two human bricklayers almost a day to complete.

The truck-mounted, fully-automated bricklaying machine can lay up to 1,000 standard bricks an hour from a 30 metre boom.

Here’s the video:

“We actually print a house, layer by layer … almost as if it’s growing out of the ground,” says Fastbrick chief technical officer Mark Pivac.

The vision at Fastbrick Robotics is to create a machine which can complete the brickwork of a home in three days at a lower cost and higher quality than traditional methods.

The bricklaying market in Australia, UK, US and Canada is worth about $12 billion.

Fastbrick Robotics says the competitive advantages with its system include savings in time and costs plus better quality and safety of construction.

The Perth-based company listed on the ASX in November in a reverse takeover of DMY Capital. An oversubscribed IPO raised $5.75 million at 2 cents a share.

The shares last traded 12 cents.

The prototype Hadrian 105 robot, the first of its kind, can be seen in action below:

