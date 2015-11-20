VIDEO: The latest manned test of the Martin Jetpack

The latest manned flight: Image: Martin Aircraft

Martin Aircraft has just completed the latest manned test flight of its prototype jetpack, the world’s first commercially available personal jetpack.

Over the last six months, the company has been taking the P12 jetpacks through a formal flight testing and evaluation program.

The testing confirmed significant improvements in aircraft handling and maneuverability from earlier flights, the company says.

The company’s shares jumped more than 20% in early trade before settling back at $0.905, up 16%.

New Zealander Glenn Martin has been developing the jetpack, with distinctive mid-mounted fan ducts, for more than 30 years. The machines are expected to retail for $US200,000 when they are released to the market mid next year.

The test pilots used this week’s testing to perfect their flying routine for a flight display in China early next month. Here’s the latest test flight:

“Martin Aircraft is focused on delivering the world’s first commercial jetpack and today’s completion of manned test flying is part of that journey to get our aircraft ready for our First Responder customer,” says CEO Peter Coker. The jetpacks are initially being targeted at the first responder, emergency services, market.

Earlier this month Martin Aircraft signed a memorandum of understanding with Dubai to supply jetpacks and training to its civil defence and fire services.

Last month the Civil Aviation Authority of New Zealand approved the Prototype 12 for manned flight. It passed a Sports Aircraft Corporation annual airworthiness inspection and received a New Zealand Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) Manned Flight Permit.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.