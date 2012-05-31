The Kings Took Game One Of The Stanley Cup Finals With This Thrilling OT Goal

Cork Gaines

The Los Angeles Kings entered the Stanley Cup Finals on a roll, having lost just two games in their first three playoff series. Well, things haven’t changed much as the Kings took the New Jersey Devils to overtime, and then scored 8:13 into the first overtime period to give the Kings a 1-0 lead in the finals.

Here’s the game-winning goal (via NBC Sports)

 

