The Kings Took Game One Of The Stanley Cup Finals With This Thrilling OT Goal

The Los Angeles Kings entered the Stanley Cup Finals on a roll, having lost just two games in their first three playoff series. Well, things haven’t changed much as the Kings took the New Jersey Devils to overtime, and then scored 8:13 into the first overtime period to give the Kings a 1-0 lead in the finals.



Here’s the game-winning goal (via NBC Sports)…





Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.