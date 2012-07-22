The Joe Paterno Statue Was Taken Down This Morning

Early this morning the President of Penn State University released a statement saying the Joe Paterno statue outside was to be taken down. Shortly thereafter crews were seen removing the statue and taking it to what the President Rodney Erickson described as a “secure location.”



President Erickson said in his statement that the statue had become “a lightning rod of controversy and national debate,” and had become “a source of division and an obstacle to healing in our University and beyond.”

The President added that the name of the Paterno Library should remain unchanged, as it “symbolizes the substantial and lasting contributions to the academic life and educational excellence that the Paterno family has made to Penn State University,” and it “highlights the positive impacts Coach Paterno had on the University.”

Here is video of the statue being removed (via ESPN)….



