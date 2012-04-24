Check Out The Insane Locker Room Used By The Nike-Sponsored Oregon Football Team

The Oregon Ducks football program generated $29.5 million in revenue during the 2010-11 season. And while that sounds impressive, that only ranked 34th in all of college football, and was $64.4 million less than what the University of Texas football team generated.



Then again, Texas, and the rest of college football, is not as close to Nike CEO Phil Knight as the Ducks. And maybe that’s why the Oregon football locker room looks more like country club.

Below is a tour of the locker room. A couple of our favourite features are the ventilated lockers (so it doesn’t smell like a locker room), and gameday lighting that simulates sunlight (so players’ eyes won’t have to adjust leaving the locker room on game day).

Here’s the video (via The Big Lead)…



