VIDEO: The incredible highlights from Federer v Nadal

Two champions, one winner – Federer and Nadal. Photo: Getty Images

Swiss champion Roger Federer proved the doubters wrong at the Australian Open in Melbourne last night in one of the greatest comebacks of all time against Spain’s Rafael Nadal.

The match between the fierce rivals on court – and good friends off – was a five set cliffhanger, that just six months ago, when both players were injured, seemed impossible.

Federer took six months off, returning for the Australian Open in emphatic style, despite acknowledging after the match that going into the tournament he thought “a great result would be a quarter final”.

After the match he said luck played its part, having been down a break in the fifth set before winning 6-4 3-6 6-1 3-6 6-3 in a tussle that lasted 3 hours and 38 minutes.

“Just fight and see if you get lucky.” I did, really got lucky tonight. I can’t describe it differently,” Federer said after the match.

As he accepted his 18th career Grand Slam trophy from his tennis hero, 11-time Grand Slam winner Rod Laver, last night, Federer paid tribute to Nadal saying “If there was a draw I would’ve taken it here tonight with Rafa”.

Here are the highlights from the game.

